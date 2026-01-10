Nancy Jane Marie (Becker) Fry of Moclips, Washington, passed to heaven peacefully, in her sleep, on Dec. 25, 2025, Christmas morning, at Pacific Care Center in Hoquiam, Washington. She was 90 years old, having lived a wonderful, long life following her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her children, grands, and great-grands on Christmas Eve as they sang, prayed, hugged and loved her into the loving arms of Jesus for eternity.

Nancy was born on July 15, 1935, in Tillamook, Oregon, to Jane Hoffert and George Becker. She lived on a farm there, attending a Catholic school until the age of 11. She and her sisters, Georgeann “JoJo” (Potter), Mary (Baker), and Carrie (Griffis) then moved with their mom and stepfather, Martin Hoffert, to Quinault Lake, Washington, where siblings Martin (Hoffert) and Sally (Graham) were born. She grew up along the beautiful shores of the lake, graduating from Lake Quinault High School in 1953.

Soon after graduation, at a community dance, Nancy met the love of her life, Dennis Fry. He swept her off of her feet, and they were married on Nov. 6, 1953. They resided in Beaver, Washington where sons, Denny and John were born. They then moved to Moclips, Washington where daughter Valerie was born, then to Vancouver, Washington where daughter Candy was born, and finally back to Moclips where their 5th child, Jeremy was born. They lived in their log home “Fort Fry” in Smithtown (Moclips) where they raised their five children, calling them in for meals and bed with the famous “cow bell” which could be heard far and wide! Her husband passed away in 2014. They were happily married for 60 years. Nancy continued to live at Fort Fry until the time of her passing.

Nancy was a lover of nature, God’s creation, and spent much of her life enjoying the mountains, rivers, animals and especially plants of our beautiful Olympic peninsula! Nancy and Denny and their kids could often be found camping, backpacking and tromping around our coastal rain forest. She would often glean a start from a native flowering plant and bring it back to her yard, “Nancy’s Secret garden,” to nourish it to a flourishing beauty! Her garden was always full of the scents of it’s flowers and she would wander there, breathing in the aromas and saying, “Sweet Ambrosia”, her term for anything that tickled her senses of smell or taste (including Kentucky Fried Chicken and coleslaw!)

Nancy was a strong Christian woman who made it her mission to follow Jesus closely. She was a student of the Bible, a prayer warrior and a faithful member of her church family at Pacific Beach Community Church. She taught Sunday School and attended the ladies Bible studies and Sunday services regularly.

Nancy loved her children, grands, and greats with all her heart and soul. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary, always sending cards with a check enclosed to “buy something” or “eat out” with. This was quite a feat considering the size of the tribe she had.

Nancy was always content with what she had, joyous about life and positive to the people around her. Her laugh was infectious and her family liked to “tickle her funny bone” to get her going! You could always count on her to get up, get dressed (in purple mostly) and show up to all our family gatherings. It won’t be quite the same without her now, but all of her family will carry on her legacy the best we can! She will be missed! We love you mom, grandma, and great-grandma! We will see you later!

Nancy is survived by her sons, Dennis (Karleen) Fry of Pacific Beach, Washington, John (Lanie) Fry of Pacific Beach, Washington, daughters, Valerie Fry of Elma, Washington, and Candy (Dave) Pimentel of Elma, Washington; her grandchildren: Justine (Melia) Fry, Kristy (Dennis) Southard, Lindsi Fry, Peter (Lindsey) Fry, Erik (Amanda) Fry, Jordan (Emily) Fry, Jason (Becca) Fry, Steven (Caitlin) Fry, Kyle (Brijett) Fry, and Kirsten Pimentel; great-grands: Andy (Mercedes), Klayton, Kenai, Autumn Jane, Renee (Andrew), John (Hannah), Irely, Brayden, Jared, Nathan, Haley, William, Dawson, Makenzie, Elliott, Adaleena, Amelia, Landon, and another great-grandson expected in Feb. 2026.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Fry and son, Jeremy Fry, and her parents, and her sister, Mary Baker, and brother, Martin Hoffert.

A memorial service will be held at Pacific Beach Community Church, 19 S. 4th St., Pacific Beach, WA, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. with food and visiting to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pacific Beach Community Church or a charity of your choice.

