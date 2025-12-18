Nada RomanJuly 21, 1941 — Dec. 10, 2025

Nada Roman, 84, passed away peacefully at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington on Dec. 10, 2025 surrounded by her family. She was born in Privlaka, Croatia on July 21, 1941, to Srecko and Danica Mustac and was raised there as young child and in Rijeka, Croatia, where her roots and heritage always remained close to her heart.

Nada later made her home in Washington state, moving to the area in 1980. On Aug. 22, 1998, she married her beloved husband Richard Roman in Aberdeen, Washington. Nada worked for many years at Aberdeen Swanson’s Bakery, where she was known for her strong work ethic and dedication.

Nada loved traveling back to her hometown of Privlaka, Croatia. She found joy in gardening, sewing, baking, and cooking. Her kitchen was the heart of her home — filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable meals. Everyone knew and loved Nana’s food.

Above all else, Nada cherished her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her endless joy and were the light of her life. She is also remembered lovingly by a great-grandchild whom she never had the chance to meet but who will always be part of her legacy.

Nada is survived by her son, Senad “Sam” Begovic of Cosmopolis, Washington; her daughter, Adela (Tony) Alexander of Cosmopolis, Washington; grandchildren Jessica (Michael), Kristina (Joseph), Erin (Austin), Anthony and Danica ; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Filomeno (Alenka) Mustac of New Jersey, Nediljko (Marica) Mustac of Florida, Ivica “John” Mustac of Tumwater, Washington; Jelica (Ivica) Glavinic of Rijeka, Croatia, and Marija Mustac of Oahu, Hawaii along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, by her son, Edis Begovic and her brother, Sime Mustac.

Nada will be remembered for her warmth, strength, generosity, and the deep love she gave to her family. Her legacy lives on through the lives she touched, the traditions she passed down, and the love that will forever surround her memory.

Arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.