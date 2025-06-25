Miro Anton Jugum was born June 3, 1958 to Mara (Šuman) and George P. Jugum in Aberdeen, Washington. He passed on June 16, 2025. He was 67 years old.

Miro was a 1976 Aberdeen High School graduate. Music was his passion. He played clarinet all of his school years and in the Bobcat band. He even traveled to Oaxaca, Mexico with the band. He was a self taught guitarist. He enjoyed performing all of his life. Recently he performed at open mic opportunities in the greater Seattle area as No Repeat Miro. He would also play at gatherings with his friends and family including the Croatian Christmas party.

Miro worked at DJ’s Sound City at the Wishkah Mall in the ‘70s and Tower Records in Seattle until it closed in 2006. While working at Tower Records, he was able to meet many celebrities. He always had an in for backstage passes and after hours parties. He also loved going to concerts and kept meticulous records of which artist he saw and the venue. It was definitely a passion for him.

Miro loved his Croatian heritage, visiting the beautiful country 11 times. He also attended the Croatia Fest in Seattle multiple times. He was extremely fond of Croatian foods, especially the recipes that his mother would make. He was also an avid fan of soccer. He followed the Croatian national team and the Sounders wearing the colors of his favorite teams.

Miro loved his family all around the world. He was an avid historian and worked with cousins to create ancestry documents. He is survived by his mother, Mara Jugum of Croatia, brother Petar (Myka) Jugum of Aberdeen, niece Jewels Jugum and nephew John Jugum, both of Seattle. He also has numerous lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, George.

A funeral for Miro will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025 at 1 p.m. in the mausoleum at Fern Hill Cemetery in Aberdeen, Washington. A reception will follow at Sons of Norway Hall located at 717 Randall St, Aberdeen. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a scholarship in his name to be given to a music student at Aberdeen High School, his alma mater. Donations can be made via Venmo @Myka-Jugum memo: Miro or at the reception.

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.