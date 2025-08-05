Mike Robert Walden of Raymond, Washington, beloved father, husband, son and brother, died suddenly on July 23, 2025, in Chehalis.

Mike Robert Walden of Raymond, Washington, beloved father, husband, son and brother, died suddenly on July 23, 2025, in Chehalis. He was 46.

He was born on Sept. 23, 1978, in South Bend, Washington to Robert (Bob) Walden and Janet (Fetters) Walden.

He grew up in Old Willapa and graduated from Willapa Valley High School in 1997.

Mike and Marcy were married on Oct. 7, 2006, at Willapa United Methodist Church, and they became proud parents on Oct 18, 2007, with the birth of their first son, Anton “Tony” Robert Walden.

On Nov 17, 2011, Mike and Marcy welcomed their second son, James Michael.

Mike became a rancher when he married Marcy and moved to her family’s homestead, Olsen Timberline Ranch in Raymond. He was a quick study and loved all aspects of ranch life: the cattle, including learning how to birth calves; the mechanics; the haying; and running equipment.

Mike was currently employed at the Aberdeen Home Depot where he was loved and respected by all his co-workers.

Mike had a great sense of humor and was full of life. He loved to laugh and to make people laugh. He also enjoyed getting up to hijinks and had a certain grin that always betrayed when he was about to get up to some shenanigans.

The family enjoyed numerous vacations, including to Disneyland, Disneyworld, Massachusetts and Key West, Florida.

Mike had a love of cooking — his favorite was making Thanksgiving dinner — and he co-founded and co-owned a restaurant, the Hungry Heifer in Raymond. Opened in 2022. It was a quick success, but he dissolved his interest in March 2025, so he could focus on helping Marcy, who had developed health issues.

Mike always liked to research and understand things, and he impressed doctors with the knowledge he quickly gained about her health issues.

Mike is survived by his wife, Marcy, sons Tony and James, parents Bob and Janet Walden, sister Katy (Tyler) Justus of Vancouver, sister-in-law Katherine Marie Smith, brother-in-law Jim Olsen and nieces and nephews Finley and Harper Justus, Jarod Olsen and Trevor (Madison) and Owen Olsen.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Geneva and Pete Fetters and Susie and Bob Walden, and aunt Susie Carey.

A funeral was held Saturday, Aug. 2, at Willapa United Methodist Church in Ramond.

Memorials may be made to: Mike Walden Memorial Scholarship at the Great Northwest Credit Union in Raymond.