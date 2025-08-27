Mick Heath, born on March 17, 1951, in Raymond, Washington, departed this world on Aug. 14, 2025, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Olympia, Washington. He leaves behind a legacy of sweet memories, deep-rooted family bonds, and a warm presence that will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

Mick was a man of quiet strength and gentle demeanor. He maintained a very private existence, finding joy in the simplest of pleasures like leisurely walks through his neighborhood. During these walks, he would often stop to pick up litter, a small act that spoke volumes about his caring nature.His academic pursuits led him to Grays Harbor College, and he later graduated from University of Washington. He passionately delved into the study of botany, developing a particular fondness for flowers. Mick’s professional life was as diverse as his interests. A skilled baker, he spent countless hours in restaurants and kitchens, where he shared his love for food with others.

Mick spent many holidays over the years and many life events with his family, memories that they hold in a special place in their hearts. He is survived by his stepmother, Patricia Heath, along with his brothers Denny, Doug (and wife Rene), and Steve (and wife Kaye). He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom will carry his spirit with them as they navigate their own journeys.

Mick was preceded in death by his father, Larry Heath, and his mother, Marlene Goedker, who will now welcome him with open arms.

May he playfully remain in our memories, reminding us all of a life well-lived and the bonds that tie us together.