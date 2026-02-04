Michael “Mike” Whelan

Michael James “Mike” Whelan, 75, beloved husband, father, brother, and former Grays Harbor County Sheriff, died Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026.

Mike was born on April 3, 1950, in Burlington, Washington to James and June (Jensen) Whelan. They moved to Seattle, Washington where he graduated from Rainier Beach High School. Mike enlisted in the Air Force and served as a Radio Operator and Broadcaster during the Vietnam War in Greenland.

In the mid ’70s, Mike started working for the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office. He began in Corrections, and later worked as a deputy, detective, principal investigator, and Undersheriff before being elected Sheriff of Grays Harbor County in 2000. He served as Sheriff for 12 years and retired in 2012 after 35 years in law enforcement. He was very proud of his public service and dedicated his life to helping others.

Mike was a member of the FBI National Academy, East County Rotary Centennial, and was a past board member of the Children’s Advocacy Center. He enjoyed taking trips to Canada to fly fish, cooking, doing crossword puzzles, walking the family dog, traveling the world with his family, and was known to be a competitive game player — especially at cards.

Mike is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jennifer Wieland; two daughters: Katie and Gillian Whelan; his brother, Pat Whelan; and sister, Margaret Burts.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Montesano Church of God. All are welcome to attend.

Mike’s family would like to thank law enforcement, the EMTs, and the doctors and staff at Grays Harbor Community Hospital for the excellent care Mike received before he passed.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be left for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.