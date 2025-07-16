Michael Loren Baumgarten was born Nov. 8, 1947, to Joyce (Rich) and Ivan Baumgarten in Sunnyside, Washington. He passed on June 20, 2025, in the hospital in Portland, Oregon. He was 77 years old.

Michael grew up in Montesano, Washington where he went to school, graduating in 1966. After graduation he joined the Army where he spent a year in Vietnam and two years in Texas. After his time in the service he moved back to his home town and worked in the logging industry, then spent a few years in California working at a Chevy dealership, later moving to Battle Ground, Washington where he became a school bus driver for 28 years, retired to White Salmon, Washington.

His life hobbies were spending time with his family, fishing, clam digging, camping, or attending car shows in his 1946 Chevy panel and going on motorcycle rides with his brothers. He was a fantastic beader, sharing his custom-made jewelry with his family and friends. Michael had a green thumb which you can see by his house plants and gardens.

He leaves behind a sister Taylor Pettainen, brother Rick and wife Margie Baumgarten, brother Ron and wife Debbie Baumgarten, girlfriend Ila Meadows, two nephews Michael and Mark, five nieces: Wendy, Michelle, Kayla, Amy, and Nina, 16 great-nieces and nephews, and 12 great-great nieces and nephews with two more due this year.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 18, at Wynooche Cemetery, 1426 W. Pioneer Ave. in Montesano, followed by a potluck at 2 p.m. in the upstairs event hall at Montesano City Hall, 122 N. Main St.