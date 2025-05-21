Please join us on May 31 at 12 noon at the Ocean Shores Elks Lodge to celebrate the life of Michael John Darling of Ocean Shores, who passed away at home on Oct. 31, 2024.

Michael was born on Feb. 23, 1954, in Springfield, Illinois to Owen John Darling and Virginia Claire (Alkire) Darling. He was preceded in death by his brother Patrick and is survived by his children, Calder Darling in Denver and Erin “Elios” Darling in Chicago; brother Dennis Darling in Netarts, Oregon; and sisters Judith Burns in Langley, Washington, Maureen Cicola in Harrison Township, Michigan, and Cathy Muir in Springfield Illinois.

You may read Michael’s full obituary on the Harrison Family Mortuary website.