Michael Bernard Boyle died peacefully Dec. 18, 2025, at his home in Ocean Shores, Washington. A loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Michael’s life was shaped by his faith, strength and unconditional love.

Born on May 20, 1939, in Bellingham, Washington, Michael was the youngest of three boys. He met his wife, Michele McConnell, while attending Seattle University and the two shared a loving marriage of 48 years until her death in 2009.

Michael and his oldest brother co-owned a grocery store and a restaurant in Moses Lake, Washington before his 25 years of employment with Boeing.

Michael’s terrific sense of humor was only surpassed by his unwavering faith and service to God. He truly loved his family and continually sacrificed for their happiness and well-being.

Michael loved the University of Notre Dame and its football team. God, Family, Notre Dame.

He was preceded in death by his son Patrick and survived by his sons, Terrance and Stephen and daughter, Laurie, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church Dec. 23, 2025 at 2 p.m., with a reception that followed at the church hall.

Michael’s burial took place at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline Dec. 26.