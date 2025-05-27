Merry Ann Gordon, age 71, born May 8, 1954, in Elma, Washington (the last of the Gordon siblings to be born in the old Elma hospital) to Russell Henry and Betty Rose (Helland) Gordon.

Merry Ann Gordon, age 71, born May 8, 1954, in Elma, Washington (the last of the Gordon siblings to be born in the old Elma hospital) to Russell Henry and Betty Rose (Helland) Gordon. Died May 19, 2025, in Tumwater, Washington. after an extended illness. She attended Elma schools, graduating in 1972 and graduated from both Grays Harbor Community College, specializing in nursing, then changing her major to Elementary Ed at WSU.

Merry Ann lived and taught elementary school her 26-year career at McCleary school district, in K-3rd grades. She had a passion for teaching youth. She tutored students and was a proctor for home school families for their state testing later in her career and part time after retirement.

In her early work career, she spent one summer working for her uncle as a parts runner for Weyerhaeuser, near Mt. St. Helens at a logging camp on the upper Toutle River. She had fond memories and stories of her work that summer. In her early years, she also enjoyed singing in various choirs. She was heavily involved in Rainbow Girls Club, reaching the rank of Worthy Advisor, traveling, and representing them throughout the state while in high school in Elma for that group. She found solace as a Christian and was an active member of various churches throughout her life in Elma, McCleary and lastly at Calvery Chapel in Olympia.

She enjoyed traveling and got the travel bug after taking a trip to Hawaii with her paternal grandmother and cousin just out of high school. Then in her retirement years, she traveled as much as possible both locally and abroad. She especially liked the local oceans in Washington and Seaside, Oregon. She had a few fond trips and one extended trip; a month long — they flew to Australia then cruised to Tonga, New Zealand, Samoa and Hawaii and flew back home.

Merry Ann is survived by brothers Gary (Candis) Gordon, Tim Gordon, both of Elma, Washington, and Fred (Leslie) of Marysville, Washington; sister Melissa “Missy” Gordon of Tumwater, Washington: sister-in-law, Grace Gordon of Tomah, Wisconsin; nieces Shannon (Wayne) Wallace of Olympia and Michelle (Tyler) Ingram of Arlington, Washington; nephews Timmy Gordon of Elma and Dustin Gordon of McCleary and several great-nieces and nephews. She was also a caring foster parent to several youth from the area over the years. She became particularly attached to Marissa and a couple of other siblings Ray and Alicia in their younger years.

She has a large extended family with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in Washington, Oregon, California and around the region. Along with many friends from church and school. Merry Ann was predeceased by her parents, brothers Hal 2018, and Rex 2020 and Scott in 2023.

A potluck memorial is Friday May 30, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Thunderbird Village at 706 Dennis St. SE unit 10 Club House, Tumwater, WA 98501