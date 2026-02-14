Mary Van De WallDec. 12, 1951 – Feb. 5, 2026

Mary Van De Wall, 74, was a remarkable woman whose life was marked by kindness, patience, and unwavering devotion to her family and her faith

Mary Van De Wall, 74, was a remarkable woman whose life was marked by kindness, patience, and unwavering devotion to her family and her faith. She possessed one of the gentlest hearts anyone could encounter and lived her life serving others with grace and quiet strength.

Mary cherished time spent fishing and camping alongside her beloved husband, Ralph. She found joy in tending her garden, sewing at her machine as a talented seamstress, and cooking for those she loved. An active and faithful member of Abound Church in Montesano, Mary’s life reflected her deep love for God and her community. She truly was Ralph’s angel.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Art Stevenson and Margaret Moleson, as well as her aunt Florence and uncle Phil.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Ralph Van De Wall of Raymond; her daughter, Angela Scott of University Place; her son, Eddie; her adopted son, Jarvis Sweowat; her adopted daughters , Morghan Brookens and Sharon Kerney, along with many extended family members and friends who will miss her

There will be a time of visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington. Graveside service will take place Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. in the McCleary Cemetery, McCleary, Washington following the visitation. There will be a celebration of her life at 3:30 p.m. in the McCleary Community Hall following the graveside.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be sent to the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home, Aberdeen, Washington.

Mary’s legacy of love, faith, and kindness will live on in all who knew her. She will be forever loved and deeply missed.