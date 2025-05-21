Mary Marlene (Richards) Aaron was born Dec 26, 1939, in Aberdeen, Washington and passed away May 14, 2025, in Shelton, Washington.

She is survived by her husband Tom of Shelton, son Robert of Shelton, daughter Ann Marie Barrios-Ruiz (Eduardo) of Lacey, daughter Marilyn Aaron (James Nichols) of Shelton, grandchildren: Jose Barrios-Ruiz of Lacey, Lily Free (Maxwell Reeves), Gage Sarson, Jackson Aaron and Paxton Nichols all of Shelton, great-granddaughter Orianna Reeves of Shelton, and 15 nieces and nephews of Prince George, British Columbia, Canada.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 23, 2025 at Shelton Memorial Park, 1605 Van Buren Street in Shelton with a memorial service at 3 p.m. the same day at Squaxin Island Community Kitchen, 50 SE Squaxin Lane in Shelton.