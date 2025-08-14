Mary Lou Spencer, 75, a life lived with a spirit of adventure and a heart of warmth, passed away on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen, Washington.

Born on Sept. 3, 1949, in Aberdeen to parents, Edward and Edna (Moddenbaugh) Schmall. She was raised in the Aberdeen area graduating from JM Weatherwax High School in 1967. She later went on to Grays Harbor College to obtain her degree in business. On Oct. 10, 1970, she married the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Spencer at First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. Mary Lou and Chuck moved to their forever home in Cosmopolis and had two daughters: Marcy and Valerie. Mary Lou worked as a bookkeeper at a few companies such as Failors Sporting Goods, Industrial Electric, Coyle Construction, and the Cosmopolis Liquor Store before her career at Timberland Bank where she retired in October 2013.

Mary Lou was a member of a bowling league for many years. She enjoyed playing dominoes with friends, baseball games, and traveling. Mary Lou and her daughter Valerie enjoyed trips to Phoenix to watch spring training, and visit all the zoos they could along the way. They had a goal to visit as many stadiums as they could around the country. Mary Lou also took vacations with her daughter Marcy to visit places such as: Mardi Gras, in New Orleans, Boston, Key West, New York, DC, Chicago, Toronto, Philly, Niagara Falls, and Hawaii. She also relished her road trips with her husband Chuck, attending various car shows all over Washington and seeing other states like Montana and Nevada. Mary Lou was always up for an adventure, but will be remembered for her extraordinary warmth, compassion, and genuine kindness.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Edna Schmall; and brother, Robert “Bob” Schmall.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles “Chuck” Spencer, of the family home; daughters: Marcy (Austin) Greenfield, and Valerie (Adam) Vandyke; sister: Julie (Mark) West, sisters-in-law Sabina Anderson, Annette (Ron) Lund; and Dianne Hale; and grandchild: Tyler Greenfield.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, at noon located in the chapel of Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen. A graveside service will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Cosmopolis, and after the graveside service a reception will be held at Cosmopolis Lions Club.

Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.