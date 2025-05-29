Mary Ann Majar, a lifetime Harborite, beloved mother and Nana, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2025 at the age of 94.

Mary Ann was born March 20, 1931, in Aberdeen to parents Martin and Myrtle Schefstrom joining her older brother, Martin Jr. She graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1949 where her classmates gave her the nickname “Lemon” due to her beautiful blonde hair. After graduation she attended Central Washington University. She returned to the Harbor to work as a legal secretary.

On Dec. 22, 1951 she married her handsome Marine, James Lawder. Together they welcomed three daughters Tara, Dana and Kelly. The girls were lucky to have their mother share her love of the outdoors and animals with them. Mary Ann enjoyed having her family nearby hosting too many family meals, birthdays and holidays to count. She took great pride in her home and gardens, especially loving to decorate during the holidays. Mary Ann lived together with James in Aberdeen until he passed away in 1997.

Mary Ann later married Peter Majar in 2000. They were both active at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Aberdeen. He passed away in 2019.

Mary Ann’s heart was just as beautiful as she was. She fiercely loved her family and felt most happy when everyone was together at her home.

Mary Ann is survived by her three daughters, Tara Main of Cosmopolis, Kelly Anderson of Aberdeen and Dana (Jim) Humphrey of Hoodsport; as well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands James Lawder and Pete Majar as well as her grandson Jimmy Johnson; her parents Martin and Myrtle Schefstrom and brother Martin (Jr.) Schefstrom.

There will be a private celebration with Mary Ann’s family at a later date.