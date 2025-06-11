Martin “Marty” Warren Schmid, 73, passed away on May 30, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. Born on Oct. 9, 1951, he was adopted by Harold and Katherine Schmid of Aberdeen, Washington, at just 7 days old — affectionately dubbed the “chosen one” by his family.

Marty was a memorialist, owning Harbor Marble & Granite, Aberdeen, Washington. He and his wife Darlene moved to Hermiston, Oregon and continued their business DBA Columbia River Monument. After retiring from the monument business, he worked for FedEx and briefly at Circle K. Marty and Darlene moved to Marana, Arizona in 2020, where he briefly worked as a driver for Talking Trash, enjoying the activity even after retirement.

Marty had many passions. He developed a love for car racing at an early age, starting with boxcar derbies in Aberdeen, Washington. This love evolved into racing drag cars (rails) and stock cars. He also enjoyed baseball, coaching a city league women’s softball team, hunting, snow skiing, team penning and sorting, camping, and barbecuing for friends and family. His BBQ oysters and baked beans were legendary, and he loved cooking for everyone, always making sure they felt at home.

He is survived by his wife Darlene, daughter Corrine Schmid, sister and brother-in-law Linda (John) Kimura, sisters-in-law Malinda Prendeville and Eileen (James) Daniel, brother-in-law Michael (Julie) McCubbins, grandchildren Chance, Cadence, and Cydnee Wells, three great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins. Marty was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Amber Farr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family kindly asks that you keep Marty in your hearts, sharing his memory with those who knew him.