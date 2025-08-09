Martha (Marti) Kay Evans passed away peacefully after a short illness on June 30th, 2025, in Long Beach, California, with family by her side. She was 81.

Marti, a longtime Long Beach resident, was born in McCleary, Washington to Chauncey and Buena (Morgan) Evans on June 26, 1944. Chauncey and Buena were longtime McCleary residents. Marti joined older siblings Peggy, Charles “Chuck”, and Carol. Marti attended McCleary Grade School and Elma High School. In 1961 Marti was crowned as the first Bear Festival Queen. Marti was sponsored by the McCleary Volunteer Fire Department.

Marti attended Washington State University, where she graduated with a teaching degree in 1966. She received an MS in Educational Counseling from the University of La Verne.

Marti then began a lifelong career in elementary education. For several years, she taught on military bases in Hawaii, Japan, and Germany. She often spoke fondly of those years and of her many international friendships.

In 1974, she returned to the United States and settled in the Los Angeles area. She was drawn to Southern California by the diverse, urban environment and, of course, the weather.

Marti traveled extensively throughout her life, often with her mother and sisters. She continued to travel after she retired from teaching elementary school for more than three decades. She also became increasingly involved with the Unitarian Universalist Church. She was an active member of the Long Beach congregation and poured her heart and energy into various social causes. She also enjoyed genealogical research, and her love of theatre and books never waned.

Marti’s selfless commitment to her family included caring for her sister Carol during her cancer journey, supporting her older sister Peggy during the last years of her life, and in recent years, spending time with her brother Chuck at his home in Santa Barbara. For the past few years, Marti returned each summer to her hometown of McCleary and connected with old friends and her family.

Marti was preceded in death by her parents and sisters. She is survived by her brother Chuck, of Santa Barbara. She is also survived by Chuck’s daughters Lisa and Melanie, Carol’s sons Darren and Chris, and their respective families.

A service will be held at the McCleary Museum on Saturday Aug. 16, at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the McCleary Museum.