Marlene Ann Mojas, age 90, passed away on Dec. 7, 2025. She was born on April 3, 1935, to Mike and Mary Mojas in Aberdeen, Washington. Marlene graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1953, earning a spot in the top 10 percent of her class.

After high school, she pursued her passion for education, earning degrees in Education and Library Science from Seattle University and Western Washington University.

Marlene spent many years teaching in the Aberdeen and Wishkah Valley School Districts, retiring in 1990. She was a proud lifetime member of the Washington Education Association (WEA) and the National Education Association (NEA).

In retirement, Marlene enjoyed traveling the world, visiting destinations like Mexico, Europe, and the West Indies. She also had the opportunity to attend World’s Fairs in Seattle, Vancouver, Canada, and New York City.

The family would like to extend special thanks to SIM Adult Family Home for their compassionate care and comfort during Marlene’s last two years of life.

A graveside service will be held on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Hoquiam, Washington.