Mark Leroy Bowers, 64, passed away on July 21, 2025, in Silverdale, Washington, surrounded by his loving family.

Mark was born on Aug. 16, 1960 to Richard and Maida Bowers. Mark graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1979. During his high school years he worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken and held various other jobs. Mark also worked at; Johnson Control at Subbase Banger in Bremerton, Washington as a subcontractor, Dick’s ShopRite in Ocean Shores as a checker, Westport Shipyard building yachts in Port Angeles, Washington, Travis Pattern Foundry in Spokane, Washington and had his own landscaping business working for homeowner’s associations.

Mark had an adventurous spirit about him, he loved to listen to music, fish, hunt, later, becoming a jewelry craftsman as a hobby, and his attraction to telling stories that would always leave you laughing.

Mark loved his family and is survived by his two children, Kelly and Ryan Bowers, and his best friend of 25 years, Tina Randall Bowers Carlsen; his siblings: Theresa Brumley (Dick), Timothy Bowers (Marcie), Joseph Bowers (Brenda), Thomas Bowers (Jan) and Catherine Anderson (Larry); and numerous nieces and nephews. Mark also stayed in touch with his long life friend, Pete Kearney.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Maida Bowers and his sister Elizabeth Rora (John).

“And when we lift our eyes to the night sky, we remember: they are there, like stars watching over us, guiding us gently, reminding us that love never ends; it only changes form.”

The family will be having a private memorial. To honor Mark, go fishing in memory of one of his lifelong pleasures.