Marilyn Rae Brown Cavender peacefully passed away in Annapolis, Maryland on June 25, 2025, with loved ones by her side. She was born on Oct. 5, 1937, in Hoquiam, Washington to Clyde E. and Bessie (Knoph) Brown, and raised in Aberdeen, Washington.

As Marilyn was growing up, family life revolved around recreational fishing. Dinner table conversation covered “what’s running” — meaning which fish were swimming in local rivers. Family vacations involved tent camping and early rising to “catch the first ‘run.’” Meanwhile, Marilyn read books and kept the campfire burning. After graduating Weatherwax High School in 1955, and with some study at Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen, Washington, Marilyn packed her books, but no fishing pole, and moved to Hawaii.

In Hawaii, Marilyn met and married her ex-husband, Rondis Cavender (deceased). Marilyn and Rondis moved to West Virginia, briefly to New Jersey and then back to West Virginia. While raising two children: Rhonda Titus (Dave) and Lee Cavender (Natalie), Marilyn worked and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education at Trenton State College, and Master of Arts Degree in Education (with Honors) at West Virginia State College of Graduate Studies. Marilyn taught school and shared her love of education and books with many students over the years.

Once her two children were well and lovingly raised, Marilyn decided to expand her horizons. Marilyn had a true ability to keep life simple and interesting: she moved across the United States from West Virginia to Sacramento, California; then to Buford, Georgia, to Annapolis Maryland, to Santa Cruz, California, to Annapolis, Maryland, to Chula Vista, California, and finally back to Annapolis, Maryland.

Marilyn said, “If it doesn’t fit in the back seat of my car, then I don’t need it.” To support her adventurous life Marilyn had an array of careers: travel agent, secretary, teacher, business owner, association manager, office manager, librarian and tax accounting.

In her spare time Marilyn was a member of a variety of groups: The Unity Church, Toastmasters, Red Hat Society, many book discussion groups, card clubs (master’s level at Bridge), and water aerobics. And what did Marilyn enjoy doing the most? She loved spending time visiting with her family: talking with them, texting, birthdays, holidays; her home and her heart was full of love. Marilyn was an easy person to be with, and she visited family and friends actively throughout her life.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter Rhonda Titus (Dave), son Lee Cavender (Natalie), brother Ron Brown (Kathy), five grandchildren, Austin Titus, Chad Cavender (Sierra), Lydia Titus (Sean Sutton), Morgan Blanchard (Michael), Chase Titus, and four great-grandchildren, Bruce Blanchard, Ollie Sutton, Elliot Blanchard, Eloise Sutton.

A Celebration of Life service for Marilyn will be held in the Fellowship Hall at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church (461 College Pkwy) in Arnold, Maryland on Saturday, Aug. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.