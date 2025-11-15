Marilyn Louise (Stinchfield) KellerDec. 14, 1940 – Nov. 2, 2025

Marilyn Louise (Stinchfield) Keller, age 84, of Shelton, Washington, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Marilyn Louise (Stinchfield) Keller, age 84, of Shelton, Washington, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Born in Shelton on Dec. 14, 1940, Marilyn was the eldest daughter of the late Thomas Franklin and Nina Ellen Stinchfield. She grew up in Hoquiam with her siblings Janice, Frannie, Donna, and Frankie, and graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1959.

In 1960, Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Gordon Andersen Keller, and together they raised three children in Hoquiam: Randy, Lori, and Jeff.

Marilyn dedicated her life to family and community. While the children were young, she volunteered at Grays Harbor Community Hospital and Emerson Grade School’s library. She later worked as the Hoquiam Junior High Secretary, the Hoquiam School District’s Payroll Officer, and the Elma School District’s Payroll Officer, before retiring in 1995. Marilyn and Gordon also opened and operated Gordon’s Select Market in McCleary, known as “The Home of Friendly Service.”

A vibrant and caring person, Marilyn was active in various clubs and organizations, including the Hoquiam Young Mothers’ Club, Guess Guessers, an annual Christmas cookie exchange, and P.E.O.. Marilyn enjoyed traveling, gardening, baking, crocheting, and knitting. Marilyn also loved golf. She achieved a hole-in-one at Oaksridge Golf Course and won the Captain’s Tournament at Alderbrook Golf Course, and was part of the ladies’ golf clubs at both courses.

Most of all, Marilyn loved Gordon. She loved the life they made together. She loved raising their family, spending quality time with all their grandchildren, hitting the links, taking a dip in the pool, hosting gatherings in their homes at Hoquiam, Elma, Mesa, Union, and Lake Cushman, and traveling the world — together. She will be incredibly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Janice Marie Spoon and Donna Jean Maki. She is survived by her dearly loved husband of over 65 years, Gordon Andersen Keller; her sister, Frances Eileen Knokey (Ed); her brother, Thomas Franklin Stinchfield Jr. (Mary); her children, Randall Gordon Keller (Joyce), Lori Louise Peterson (Jack), and Jeffrey Wayne Keller (Vonnie); seven grandchildren, Jared Keller (Katie), Heather Nash (George), Zachary Keller, Jaclyn Grubbs (Justin), Mariah Keller, Kayla Parker (Cameron), and Jordan Keller; seven great-grandchildren and many neices and nephews.

The family will hold a private Celebration of Life, and she will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Hoquiam.

The family heartily thanks the entire team at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community in Shelton for lovingly caring for Marilyn in her final years and the Providence at Home hospice team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) of Mason County, a nonprofit organization Marilyn supported, which provides effective help to meet the needs of residents in Mason County.