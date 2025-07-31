Marie Louise (Pratt) Caskey

Marie passed away at her home in Cosmopolis on July 26, 2025.

Marie passed away at her home in Cosmopolis on July 26, 2025. She was surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with various illnesses before succumbing to ovarian cancer. Marie was 68 years young.

Marie was born Sept. 5, 1956, to Delbert and Betty (Northrup) Pratt. The youngest of five siblings, Marie graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1974. She later attended Grays Harbor Community College where she earned a two-year degree in Accounting and Business Management.

On July 14, 1979, she married the love of her life, Kelly Caskey, at the Hoquiam First Baptist Church. They had 46 years of life and laughter. Together they had three beautiful children: sons, Brett Thomas and Kasey Lee, and daughter, Katelyn Marie.

In her younger years, she worked at Payless Drug, Harbor Machine and Fabrication, the Maxi-mini-Mart, and Weyerhaeuser Pulp Mill.

Husband Kelly (alias “Santa Claus”) took over his father’s business, Caskey Industrial Supply Co. Inc. in 1984. That is where Marie worked for decades as the bookkeeper.

Marie was “Mrs. Claus” to all who knew her. She now resides in the North Pole Heaven. Another angel was added to the cosmos. Marie raised several kids besides her own, always treating them as if she was their mom.

She was a great cook, seamstress, and had a beautiful singing voice. She loved gardening, flowers, pets, and was a good friend to all that knew her.

She was a sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother to her cherished four grandkids: Jade, Kasey, Tessa, and Tyler. She also had an honorary grandson, Isaiah Tatro.

Marie was preceded in death by her mom, dad, brother Delbert Pratt Jr. and her son Kasey Lee, who died on Mother’s Day in 2013, at the age of 23. She is survived by her husband Kelly of the family home; her two children Brett (Shana) of Puyallup and Katelyn (Jesse) Caskey-Anderson of Aberdeen, her sister Margaret Jenkins of Surprise, Arizona and brothers Jim (Fredia) Pratt of Montana and John (Char) Pratt of Rochester, Washington.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at noon at Central Park Baptist Church, 6308 Central Park Drive in Aberdeen. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service. A private family inurnment will be held at Fern Hill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her son and brother.

A-men to one special lady!