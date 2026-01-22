Maridell Therese Hill, 85, died on Jan. 17, 2026 in Hoquiam, Washington.

Maridell, born on April 13, 1940, was the first daughter of Gabriel Knutson (GK) Ness and Tina Dale Ness. She had five older brothers and a younger sister. Born and raised in the small town of Fordville, North Dakota, she graduated from high school in 1958. After high school, she moved to Minneapolis and worked at the Creamette factory. In the early 1960’s, she moved to Washington with her friend Claudia. She met her husband Jerry in Aberdeen and later started a family having two children.

She worked as a waitress at various places including the Mint, Gambur’s and the Eagles. She retired from Duffy’s restaurant after 23 years of service in 1989.

She was involved in quilting at the church, ceramics and swimming classes. She enjoyed spending time with her family and sharing stories from her childhood.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Vessey, son, Gerald Hill Jr (Lisa), brothers Truman Ness and Ken Ness, sister Marlys Bye, grandchildren Crosby Vessey, Amanda Vessey, Katie Wareham, Austin Hill-Todd, Megan Lockett, Lindsey Hill and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life is to be held at the American Legion, 112 W 1st St, Aberdeen, Washington on Saturday, January 24 at 2:00 p.m. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home, Aberdeen, Washington.