Mabel White Caldwell passed away of natural causes at age 100 in Olympia, Washington on Dec. 14, 2025.

Born Mabel Etta Hill in rural Whitefish, Montana on 16 September 1925 to Mary Etta Waddell and Clarence Vernon Hill, she was raised with five brothers and spent her formative years in Kalispell, Montana.

In 1941, Mabel moved with her mother and step-father Felix Cyr to Western Washington graduating from Olympia High School in 1942.

Following graduation, Mabel worked at the Ft. Lewis Post Exchange and, in 1944, she and Glen W. White of Montesano were married in Aberdeen. Following their marriage Mr. White continued his service in the Pacific theater of WWII and Mabel moved to San Diego where she worked for Consolidated Airlines until Mr. White was seriously wounded in enemy action.

Following her husband’s lengthy recovery and the birth of their first son, the Whites moved back to Montesano where they operated the Texaco service station on the corner of Fleet and W. Pioneer.

In 1953, the Whites moved to the Wynooche Valley where they raised their two sons, Darrel and Wayne.

Mabel was a wonderful cook and homemaker and was active in the Wynooche Valley Women’s Club serving as president and in various other capacities.

An avid Monte Bulldog fan, she was a fixture at all of her sons’ football games, wrestling matches and track meets and was extremely proud of their athletic accomplishments. She also encouraged and supported their involvement in 4-H and insisted that they learn to work and take responsibility for their actions.

Under the tutelage of her husband Glen, Mabel became a crack shot and in 1965 she bagged a two point in the orchard behind the White’s home and had it tagged, dressed and hanging in the garage when her husband arrived home from work. She was a wonderful wife and mother, a good neighbor and a loyal friend.

After 33 years of marriage Glen passed away and in 1978 Mabel married Charles Caldwell of Oak Harbor. During their 25 years of marriage they enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and throughout the U.S. and Mabel became heavily involved in the Oak Harbor Emblem club, serving terms as President and Treasurer.

Following Mr. Caldwell’s death in 2003, Mabel eventually relocated to Panorama City in Lacey, returning to Montesano in 2023.

Mabel celebrated her 100th birthday this past summer at a Sylvia Lake gathering that included family and friends from as far away as Texas, Montana, Wyoming and California.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, four of her five brothers, her stepfather Felix Cyr, husbands Glen White and Charles Caldwell, son Wayne White and her two life-long Montesano friends; Ruth Valentine and Betty Brumfield. She is survived by her son Darrel (Linda) White of Montesano, her 97-year-old brother Vern (Phyllis) Hill of Yuba City, California, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many members of the Caldwell family.

Mable’s remains will be interred at a future date in the Wynooche Cemetery where her gravesite will be dedicated followed by a brief memorial service.

Contributions in memory of Mabel may be made to the Oak Harbor Emblem Club, the Chehalis Valley Historical Society or the Montesano High School Wrestling Team.