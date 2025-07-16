M. Walter Zembal died peacefully at his home in State College, Pennsylvania, on July 11, 2025, at the age of 96.

M. Walter Zembal died peacefully at his home in State College, Pennsylvania, on July 11, 2025, at the age of 96, after a lengthy battle with multiple terminal illnesses.

Born to immigrant parents, Anna and Carl, Walt grew up in Aberdeen, Washington with his two siblings. He was the first in his family to earn a college degree, later completing his MBA at the University of Michigan. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Army Chemical Corps before building a successful 34-year career at Dow Chemical.

He and his beloved wife, Barbara, spent decades exploring the world together.

Walt is survived by Barbara, his wife of 65 years; daughter Carla her husband Jerry and their son Zachary; son Mark, his wife Stephanie, their five children, and four grandchildren; and his sister, Sr. Mary James.

Remembered for his warmth, wit, and love of the arts and a good meal, Walt lived a full and cherished life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any interested party make a donation to their local hospice.

