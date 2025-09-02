Lynn Marie Conner, 77, of Cosmopolis, Washington, passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2025, at Riverside Place Memory Care in Hoquiam.

Lynn Marie Conner, 77, of Cosmopolis, Washington, passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2025, at Riverside Place Memory Care in Hoquiam. She was born on Oct. 1, 1947, in Colfax, Washington to Richard and Jeanette Zeimantz.

Lynn grew up in Eastern Washington and graduated from Ritzville High School in 1967. On Oct. 25, 1969, she married Gary Conner in Ritzville, beginning a loving partnership that lasted more than 55 years. Together they built their life in Cosmopolis, where Lynn had lived for the past 35 years.

For 17 years, Lynn worked as a bus driver for Pacific Transit, where she was admired for her dedication and kindness to those she served. Beyond her career, she was an active member of her community, including the Elma Golf Course and Lady Bowlers of Elma Lanes.

Lynn enjoyed quilting, golfing, and bowling, and she was a lifelong animal lover with a special passion for horses, which she loved to ride and train. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be remembered for her warm smile that lit up every room.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Conner of Cosmopolis; her son, Wesley Conner of Olympia and her daughter, Shawn Conner-Lee of Destin, Florida. She is also survived by many extended family and friends.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Mike Zeimantz and Don Zeimantz; and her sister Judy (Zeimantz) Marker.

Lynn’s family will forever remember her as a woman of kindness, joy, and strength. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will be cherished by all who knew her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.