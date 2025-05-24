Lucille Eva Conway, 89, longtime resident of Grays Harbor and former employee of Seattle School District, went to her eternal home on Monday, May 5, 2025, at Summit Pacific Medical Center.

Lucille was born on Aug. 1, 1935, in Aberdeen, Washington to John and Phyllis (Eaton) Walczak. The only daughter, she and her 2 brothers were raised in the North River area. Lucille graduated from JM Weatherwax High School in 1953, and went on to attend Grays Harbor College for a degree in business. While attending college, she worked at The Daily World.

Later, she met the love of her life, beloved husband, Ronald Conway. They married on Sept. 13, 1958. Shortly thereafter, in 1960, the couple moved to Seattle, Washington.

Throughout their marriage, the couple had 3 children: Edward, Tammi and Bruce. Lucille raised her young children, then went back to work at the Seattle School District in 1976. After retiring from Fairmont Elementary School in 1992, Lucille and Ron moved back to the Harbor, living in Hoquiam, Washington, enjoying time with family and friends.

After 60 years of marriage, Ron passed away on March 7, 2018.

Lucille attended West Seattle Presbyterian Church for many years. When her children were younger, she became involved with the PTA, where she was President and awarded the Golden Acorn for her service. She also helped Tammi in Girl Scouts. She was very involved with Little League as her sons played, and her husband coached, becoming Treasurer and also ran the food shack for many years.

Lucille enjoyed ceramics and walks with friends, but her true passion was her family.

Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Conway; her parents, John and Phyllis; and her brothers, Joseph and Kenneth Walczak.

Lucille is survived by her sons: Edward (Sonya) Conway, of Wishkah Valley; Bruce (DeAnn) Conway, of Lacey, Washington; daughter, Tammi (Dean) Wenzl, of Olympia, Washington; 4 grandchildren: Benjamin, Lucas, Brock, and Brendan; 3 step-grandchildren: Danielle, Ashley, and Samantha; and 6 great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Elias, Arlo, Jayce, Thomas, and Ahlaya.

A celebration of Lucille’s life will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. at Lucille’s childhood home. 751 US Hwy 101, Cosmopolis, WA 98537. The family welcomes you to join in the celebration and honor of a beautiful life. Please take a moment to share your stories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.