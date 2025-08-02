Lorraine Everson passed away on July 12, 2025. Lorraine was the wife of Duaine Everson for 65 years, the mother of Loretta and Denn, the grandmother of Anya, Amaris, Jennifer, Alisa, Camille, and Cayce and the great-grandmother to Kasen, Mckinley, Michael, Eisley, and Nasya.

Lorraine was born on Feb. 25, 1935 in Mora, New Mexico. As a child her family moved to Colorado, California, and eventually settled in Elma, Washington where she lived on her family homestead along Porter Creek for 80 years.

Lorraine graduated from Elma High School in 1954 and married Duaine two-years later after his service as a Marine in the Korean War. Lorraine worked at the National Bank of Commerce in Elma before becoming the head secretary for Elma Junior/High School for 27 years.

Lorraine was the mother of Loretta (Everson) Tronson and Denny Everson. Lorraine’s homestead became a place of refuge for her family and friends in the community. She was known for her kindness, integrity, and dependability, not to mention, her pie-making abilities and hospitality.

As the head secretary, from 1969 until 1996, it was well known that she was the central nervous system of the junior high/high school — everything ran through her! During Lorraine’s tenure, she watched over 3,200 students graduate from Elma High School. Her administrative gift made her a cornerstone for the school, her church, and her family.

As a grandparent, she enjoyed attending sporting events, camping, musical plays, clam digging, baking, golfing and floral design. She was highly involved in the life of her family and church.

As a great-grandparent she became a pillar of wisdom and stability. She could boast a range of nicknames from Gunner to Aunt Meany, to All-Terrain Grandma and Grandma Tractor. Whatever the name, she was fun-loving and faithful and always there with her family.

Lorraine was a life-long learner. From the Bible to the Imprimis, to computer programming classes and floral design, she left no stone unturned in her curiosity of learning. Hard-working, dependable, and kind, Lorraine was a pillar of the Elma community — a powerful stature that will be a challenge to replace.

Lorraine was always up for an adventure. And, even though the grass didn’t grow under her feet, she could still be found on her knees. Her life of faith in Jesus Christ is a legacy that will bear fruit for multiple generations. Her name, Lorraine, means “inexhaustible” — God bless those who try to keep pace with and fill the shoes of the life of this amazing woman of Grace.

There will be a graveside service for Lorraine on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Masonic Cemetery, Elma. A reception will follow at the family farm in Porter Creek.

