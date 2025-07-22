Lloyd Dean Jorgenson, 88, died at his home in Ocean Shores on July 10, 2025 of both cardiac and renal failure. He was born in Hamilton, Montana on June 30, 1937 to Harold and Elsie (Reichel) Jorgenson. His family moved to Washington when he was five and he later moved to Auburn.

He enlisted in the Army in 1955 and served with the occupation troops in Korea. In 1960 he married Barbara Huntley in Lynden, Washington. They moved to Grays Harbor in 1964 and Lloyd worked 36 years in plywood at Evans Products and later owned a share at Hoquiam Plywood. He enjoyed fishing the local rivers both plunking and drifting. Lapidary work was also a hobby and he made many beautiful pieces. He enjoyed being a member of a VFW Honor Guard and also belonged to the American Legion and Sons of Norway.

He is survived by his wife Barbara and three children: David (Sharon) of Red Bluff, California, Janel Barnes (Brennan) of Olympia and Matthew of Hoquiam. He is also survived by five sisters: Agnes Bennett of Ellensburg, Mary Anne Ward of Colville, Linda Davis of Pacific, Diana Holz of Auburn, and Tina Layos of Auburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Andrew, sister Inez Hammer, and brothers Floyd, Kenny, and Robert.

A service was held Friday, July 18, at Moles Farewell Tributes, Ferndale, Washington. Burial is beside his son at Greenacres Memorial Park with military honors. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice or Ronald McDonald House, Seattle.