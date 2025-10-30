Linda Kay JelovichOctober 18, 1952 – Oct 14, 2025

Linda Kay (Brown) Jelovich of Aberdeen, Washington, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by love.

Linda Kay (Brown) Jelovich of Aberdeen, Washington, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by love. Born on Oct. 18, 1952, in Aberdeen, Linda lived a life filled with kindness, dedication, and care for others.

A lifelong resident of Aberdeen, Linda graduated from Aberdeen High School, where she later met the love of her life, Ed Jelovich. The two were married for 34 wonderful years and built a life filled with family, faith, and laughter.

A devoted Catholic, Linda worked for the Aberdeen School District for more than 40 years in various roles. Her favorite position was as an elementary librarian at A. Young School, where she shared her love of books. Her gentle spirit and patient heart touched countless lives.

Linda loved the simple joys in life — tending to her flower beds, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. Linda was the heart of her family and a source of warmth and wisdom to all who knew her.

She is survived by her two children, Travis (Jill) Jelovich of Aberdeen and Nicole (Charles) Jelovich-Stover of Aberdeen, and seven grandchildren: Noah, Connor, Trey, Kennedy, Drew, Coltan, and Mason, sister Dawn Ann Gafford and her brother Don Brown III. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Jelovich, her parents Don and Patricia Brown , and her sister Debra Libby.

Those who knew Linda will remember her for her kindness — a quality she lived by and encouraged in others.

A private viewing and burial will be held by the family. A celebration of Life will be held Nov. 8, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m. at Hoquiam Brewery. Donations in Linda’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aberdeen, Washington.