Leslie John Gilbert, 62, known for his empathic and inviting nature, left us on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. He was born on Sept. 22, 1962, in Hollywood (Los Angeles), California.

Les was raised in various suburbs of Los Angeles County, graduating from high school in 1980. He then went on to attend the University of California, in Berkeley focusing on a career in music. He was an incredibly gifted pianist, who was working on the mastery of all Chopin’s repertoire at the time of his death. Circumstances took him out of college and into various careers that afforded him the opportunity to converse and be the extroverted and social man many would come to know and love. Les worked as a security guard on the Signature private airstrip in Las Vegas and as a waiter in various restaurants. Because of his social nature and gregarious spirit, he truly enjoyed connecting with others and became a jack of all trades. Les also built remediation for asbestos and after helping to nurse a friend through cancer he was inspired to become a technician with a radiation/oncology office. His favorite career, however, was as a long-haul truck driver with his own business for over 10 years. He was able to travel, seeing many states and delighting in the cultures and diversity within them. He loved being able to embrace differences while celebrating that we are all essentially the same.

On March 18, 2005, Les had his first date with Eva Blue who became the love of his life from that night forward. On April 29, 2006, Les married Eva in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The couple made their home in Henderson, Nevada for 15 years before becoming ready for a change in climate and population, when they moved to Aberdeen, Washington. Once here Les became an early morning fixture at the local YMCA where he continued building his social circle, making new friends and brightening people’s days every time he visited.

Les’ musical skills were not limited to his passion for piano but included both the violin and clarinet. He found comfort and solace in connecting with the world through music. Les’ soulful melody will continue to reverberate through his family and friends for many years to come.

Les is reunited with his father, Leslie Walter Gilbert, and his fur-babies: Jarvis, Genette, August, Freddie, and Sammie.

Les leaves behind his loving wife, Eva; aunt Kathleen Hawley, brother-in-law Lazaro Olvera and sister-in-law Anna Olvera and nephew, Jason Olvera and his wonderful fur-babies, Archie the dog and cats: Harley and LuLu.

No formal services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers at a formal service, please donate to the American Cancer Society in Les’ name. Please take a moment to share your memories and condolences for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.