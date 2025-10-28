Lawrence “Larry” Erickson, age 87, of Hoquiam, Washington, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2025, at St. Peter’s hospital surrounded by family. Larry was born on Jan. 4, 1938, in Hoquiam to Ralph and Ali Erickson, and spent nearly his entire life in the community he loved.

Larry enjoyed traveling, usually by car, and his hunting trips to Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Canada and of course his many fishing trips on the Humptulips. Larry was a master carpenter who extensively remodeled not only his son Mike’s home, but his own. He also created beautiful custom-designed furniture that he gifted to his children and grandchildren.

In 1958, Larry married Joanne (Lind) Erickson, and together they shared more than 40 wonderful years until her passing in 1999. For the past 26 years, he enjoyed the companionship and friendship of Judy Blake. He and Judy enjoyed traveling, car trips, visiting with friends and going out for a “good meal.” Larry often said, “I was fortunate to have two women in my life who loved me — and they were both too good for me!”

Larry dedicated 38 years of service to the City of Hoquiam as Supervisor of Streets and Sewer, where his hard work and sense of humor made him a well-respected and beloved figure in the community.

He is survived by Judy Blake of Bay City, his sons Mike (Dee) Erickson of Central Park and Mark Erickson of Oregon; his granddaughters Hayley (Adam) Sykes of Eugene, Oregon, and Morgan (Ryan) Thornton of Wenatchee; and his great-grandson Everett Sykes. Not a conversation went by without Larry proudly declaring, “I am so proud of those girls!”

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at Sunset Memorial Park in Hoquiam, Washington. Per Larry’s request, no gathering will follow the service. Instead, he would like everyone to go out and share a “good meal” with their loved ones in his honor.

