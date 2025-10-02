Lawrence D. LindApril 20, 1946 — Sept. 11, 2025

Lawrence D. Lind, 79, of Aberdeen, Washington passed away on Sept. 11, 2025, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Olympia, Washington due to a heart attack. Larry was a resident of Olympia, having moved there in 2024.

Born on April 20, 1946, in Aberdeen to Alton H. and Agnes (Passick) Lind, Larry grew up in Grays Harbor and graduated from J.M. Weatherwax High School in 1964. He went on to attend Grays Harbor Community College and later earned his degree from Utah State University where he was a proud member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Larry dedicated his professional life to law enforcement, beginning his career with the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s office before joining the Aberdeen Police Department. He served the community with commitment and integrity, retiring as a Sergeant after 23 years. Over the course of his career, Larry became known for his expertise: he was one of the first officers in Washington State to be recognized as an expert on marijuana identification in Superior Court, and he also taught at the Washington State Police Academy on credit card theft.

In addition to his police work, Larry was passionate about tennis and was a certified member of the USPTA. For more than 20 years, he shared his love of the sport by teaching tennis throughout the Harbor. He also loved German Shepherds, cherishing many dogs over the years, with his all-time favorite being Xanto. He owned and operated a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store on the Harbor for a number of years.

Larry married Beate Wahl in 1985, and though they later divorced, his life was enriched by the many friendships he maintained throughout the years. In 1996, Larry met Judy Paul, and together they built a life of love and companionship for 29 years. He embraced Judy’s children and grandchildren as his own, always offering support, encouragement, and joy. He especially treasured playing golf with the Paul family’s three sons.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and his aunt Betty Passick. He is survived by his partner, Judy Paul, and her children: Greg and Marcie Paul, Brian and Paula Paul, John and Michelle Paul, and Kristen Paul. He will also be lovingly remembered by step-grandchildren Brandon, Jennifer, Taylor, Regan, Peyton, Aaron and Sarah.

A private family service will be held on Oct. 3rd to honor Larry’s Life. Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.