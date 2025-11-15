We are saddened to announce that Larry Gene Badgley passed away, surrounded by family, on Oct. 16, 2025.

We are saddened to announce that Larry Gene Badgley passed away, surrounded by family, on Oct. 16, 2025, due to natural causes.

Larry was married to LaDonna Badgley, and was a proud father of three: Jeremiah Badgley of Elma, Washington, Isaac Badgley of Elma, Washington, and Samuel Badgley of Chehalis, Washington. He is also survived by five living siblings: Duane Badgley, Karen Curtis, David Badgley, Clifford Nelson and Marilyn Alexander.

Larry was born in Aberdeen, Washington, on March 3, 1956, to Byron Badgley and Alma Jones. He graduated from Forks High School, after a couple years he moved to Orofino, ID and a decade later moved his family to Elma, Washington. He was self-employed doing janitorial work at first, but he also took up logging and then later worked as a dump truck driver, dedicating himself to providing for his family.

Larry will be dearly missed by many who cherished his sense of humor and funny stories.

Sadly, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, LaDonna Badgley less than one year ago. Prior passings include his brother, Marvin Badgley; and his parents, Byron Badgley and Alma Morin.

A funeral service for Larry will be held on Nov. 22, 2025, 1 p.m. at the Summit Pacific Wellness Center, Ortquist Conference Room, 610 E. Main St., Elma, Washington 98541