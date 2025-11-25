It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Katie Lynn Sherwood, a local Aberdeen resident.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Katie Lynn Sherwood, a local Aberdeen resident. Katie passed away on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington at the young age of 31.

Katie was born on Oct. 25, 1994, in Aberdeen to parents Mark and Michelle (Taylor) Sherwood. She was raised in Hoquiam and Montesano and graduated from Montesano High School in 2013 with honors.

Katie worked for Marshall’s Department Store for some time. She was a member of Olympic View Grange and loved anything and everything that had to do with horses, Bigfoot or UFOs. Katie loved to sing and had an amazing voice. She collected many Breyer horses and attended renaissance fairs. Katie frequently visited Emerald Downs to watch the horses run. Katie found pleasure in researching the stories and myths of the unexplained.

Horses are symbols of strength, freedom, and transformation, reflecting the very heart of who Katie was. She carried a quiet strength and a free spirit. She had a gift for bringing smiles and inspiring those around her. Everyone loved Katie. She will be cherished and deeply missed.

Katie is reunited with her mother, Michelle (Taylor) Sherwood, grandfather, Carlos Taylor Jr., and grandparents, Michael W. and Lorraine Sherwood.

Katie leaves behind her father and stepmother, Mark and Jody Sherwood, of Aberdeen, Washington; sister, Erica Sherwood, of Aberdeen, Washington; grandparents: Ken McDonald and Nancy Taylor, of Hoquiam, Washington; and grandmother, Kathy Shoemaker, of Provo, Utah.

A celebration of Katie’s life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. located at Olympic View Grange 466 Old Monte-Brady Rd. Montesano, WA 98563. Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.