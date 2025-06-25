Katherine Ann Krueger, 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Montesano, Washington, on June 13, 2025.

Katherine Ann Krueger, 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Montesano, Washington, on June 13, 2025, surrounded by those who loved her most.

Katherine was born in McCleary, Washington, to Homer William Floyd Sr. and Emma Gertie Floyd (Goodman). She was a devoted wife to Charles Krueger of Montesano, Washington.

She grew up in a large and loving family with her siblings: Homer Floyd Jr. (Puyallup), August Floyd (Matlock), Clara Ellen Wooldridge (deceased), Emma Floyd (Bremerton), Lorena Boyer (Rochester), Joanne Boucher (Rochester), and Tom Floyd (Port Orchard).

Kathy was a proud and loving mother to her children: Joanna and Louie Bello (Houston, Texas), Jennyfer and Doug Ames (Montesano), Jessica Brule and Jonathon McCullough (Montesano), and Katherine and Dustin Williams (Livermore, California). She was also a cherished grandmother to eight grandchildren: Zandar, Kaleb, Emerson, Carter, Isabelle, Cason, Madeleine, and Amara who brought her endless joy and pride.

Kathy found happiness in the simple pleasures of life. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and woodworking, and she spent her days creating a home full of warmth and love.

A private memorial will be held with close family and friends to honor her life and legacy. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her strength, kindness, and the love she gave so freely.