Karol Kay Danner (Rieland), age 63, of Westport, Washington, passed away on Jan. 6, 2026, in Westport. Karol was born on April 25, 1962, in Aberdeen, Washington, arriving as the older twin by six minutes. She was raised in Montesano, Washington, where she lived until leaving for college. Deeply rooted in the Pacific Northwest throughout her life, Karol ultimately made her home in Westport — a place that perfectly reflected her love for nature, the coast, and community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Colleen Moore and Ralph “Tubby” Danner; her sister, Sally Danner; and her nephew, Sean Holland. Karol is survived by her twin sister, Karla Holland; her sister, Cyndi Peterson; her brother, Gary Danner; her cherished nieces, nephews; many beloved cousins; and a wide circle of family and friends who loved her deeply.

Over the course of her life, Karol’s career reflected both her adaptability and her care for others. She began her working life with Fish and Wildlife, later moved into construction, and ultimately found her calling in caregiving, where her compassion, patience, and dedication left a lasting impression on those she served.

Karol’s passions were many, but she was best known for her lifelong love of photography, which began in high school. Through her lens, she preserved decades of memories: life aboard international fishing boats where she worked after college, family reunions across years and places, weddings of family and friends, senior portraits, and — above all — the beauty of the natural world.

She was especially drawn to photographing moss-covered trees, mountain landscapes, trillium flowers, driftwood, king tides, and skunk cabbage. Her favorite place to photograph was Washaway Beach near Tokeland, Washington. Friends and family also fondly remember her habit of capturing photographs of J.P. Patches whenever she came across him.

Her love of photography naturally intertwined with her volunteer work. While volunteering at Mount St. Helens and with Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia (FOSLS), Karol documented countless adventures and milestones, including the construction of the pavilion at Lake Sylvia State Park and the Yule celebration at Schafer State Park. Through her photographs, she told the stories of people, places, and moments that might otherwise have gone unseen.

In addition to photography, Karol had a deep love for live music and the performing arts. She loved attending concerts, theater productions, plays, and musicals, finding joy and inspiration in the creativity and storytelling they offered. Whether behind the camera or in the audience, Karol had a profound appreciation for art in all its forms and the way it brings people together.

Karol will be remembered for her keen eye, generous heart, quiet strength, and the way she helped others see the world more clearly — one photograph at a time.

A Celebration of Life for Karol will be held at Lake Sylvia on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.