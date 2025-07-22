Quote: “Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I’ll remember you all. If you can only remember with tears, then don’t remember me at all.”

Karen Dorrit Reiter Anderson, age 83, passed away peacefully under hospice care in Bakersfield, California, one week after celebrating her 83rd birthday. She was born to Herbert and Doshel Reiter in Aberdeen, Washington, on July 1942.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred L. “Fritz” Anderson, her daughter, Renee Lynn Anderson Pokorny, and her parents, Herbert and Doshel Reiter.

Dorrit spent her childhood in Montesano, Washington, and graduated from Montesano High School in 1960. After graduation, she worked as a camp counselor, traveling around the state to grange camps during the summer months. It was in Montesano where she met Fred L. “Fritz” Anderson, and they married in Monterey, California, in 1962.

Dorrit’s early married years took her far from Washington as she supported Fritz’s military service, living in Alabama while he was stationed at Fort Rucker. When Fritz’s Army service ended, the couple settled in McMinnville, Oregon, where he found work in aviation. In December 1969, they welcomed twin daughters, Renee and Vicki. Four months later, when Fritz’s work took them to Alaska, Dorrit moved with the family, where she spent the next 15 years raising her daughters in the rugged beauty of the wilderness. In 1985, Fritz’s transfer to Mobil’s West Coast Pipeline brought Dorrit to Taft, California, where she lived for 15 years until his retirement in 2000.

Though her life’s journey took her many places, Washington remained where her heart truly belonged. In 2000, they returned to her beloved Washington, living on the Anderson family property in Chehalis until Fritz’s death in 2017. During the Covid pandemic in 2020, Dorrit moved back to California to be close to her daughter Vicki, where she spent her final years.

Dorrit was an accomplished quilter and active member of Mt. St. Helens Patchwork Quilters in Chehalis, Washington. Her quilts were treasured by family and friends and recognized publicly with awards, including a blue ribbon at the Southwest Washington Fair. Dorrit loved bringing people together through games with family and friends. Her passion for games began in childhood when she and her siblings enjoyed playing marbles. As she grew older, a few of her favorite games were pinochle, canasta, cribbage, and Farkle. Her fun, kind, and witty personality endeared her to all who knew her.

Dorrit is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Mike) Cushman of Bakersfield, California, and a grandson, Mack Pokorny of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Also surviving are her sister, Nancy Reiter Simms of Chehalis; her brother, Michael David Reiter of Eugene, Oregon; two step-grandsons, and three great-granddaughters along with nieces and nephews.

Please join us in celebrating Dorrit’s life. A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 25, at 1 p.m. in Claquato Cemetery located at 142 Stearns Road Chehalis, Washington with a reception following at the Adna Grange.