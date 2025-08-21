Julie Adena (Capriotti) JohnsonAug. 19, 1939 to Aug. 7, 2025

Julie Adena (Capriotti) Johnson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2025. Born Aug. 19, 1939, in Aberdeen, Washington, she grew up in the close-knit community of Montesano.

Daughter of Joseph and Eleanor (Norden) Capriotti, Julie treasured her dad’s stories about logging and hunting and marveled at how her mom was always able to put together an instant meal for guests. From a young age, the “quiet sister” developed a lifelong love of reading and crossword puzzles.

Julie began playing saxophone in fifth grade, graduated from Montesano High School in 1957, and attended Central Washington State College of Education (now CWU). At Central she studied business, worked for the college business manager for $1 an hour, and played in the band. It was in a band practice room that she met Ray — her partner in life and music. They married on Sept. 12, 1959, and continued practicing for 65 years while raising their three children in Yelm, McKenna, Spanaway, and Maple Valley Heights.

She collected candy bar wrappers since grade school and later, with Ray, small music figurines. For several years she painted, gifting some of her works to family and friends.

Julie made beautiful music wherever she performed. She sang in the church choir, an opera, and six operettas. She played piano or organ when needed, and she played sax and clarinet in Big Bands and community bands. Julie and Ray also had their own dance band, sometimes playing with son Brad or one or two others.

Beyond her musical life, Julie loved to travel. With Ray and their three kids in tow — often pulling a trailer — she explored about 35 states on family road trips. On their final all-family trip, they flew to New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, Miami, Mexico City, and Jamaica. Eventually, she and Ray happily completed the US map, visiting the last of the 50 states. Music and travel merged in 1992 when Julie and Ray toured and performed in Russia with the Kings of Swing Big Band. In later years, they enjoyed a trip to Australia and a river cruise through the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and France.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, sister Louisa, and grandson Tim. She is survived by her husband Ray; sister Jo Ann; daughter Connie; sons Doug (Janice) and Brad; grandkids Chris, Kevin, Cooper (Ashley), and Kassandra Clair (Zack); great-grandkids Araya, Landon, and Skyler; and a large circle of family and friends who will miss her dearly.

A celebration of Julie’s life will be held at Regency Newcastle on Sept. 13, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. (7454 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, Washington).