Judy Carlene Fletcher,Aug. 20, 1942 — June 3, 2025

Judy Carlene Fletcher, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend passed away June 3, in her family’s home surrounded by family and friends that loved her dearly. Judy’s sassy and love-filled attitude left her surrounded by friends everywhere she went.

Judy was the fourth born daughter to Carl and Francine Lincicome in Ravenswood, West Virginia in 1942. She graduated from high school in 1960, and went to work for Battelle Research Institute in Columbus Ohio. She then married her high school sweetheart, Michael Tucker, and started a family. She lived in Port Angeles, Washington for 50 years working at Port Angeles High School, Dry Creek Elementary School, and a few local shops. If you ever met her in any surrounding she instantly became your friend and remembered you. Her zeal for life was enjoyed by all who knew her. She married Albert Fletcher in July, 1999 and they enjoyed many travels together. She especially loved her “dinner club” family; this friend group was remarkable in both laughter and love. She was an active member of P.E.O., the Port Angeles Methodist Church, and the Lions Club. Judy spent the last three years of her life in Hoquiam, Washington residing with family where she again made many friends and spread much joy.

Judy was a devoted mother of three children; Susan McCabe, Laura (Dean) Brydon, and Mark (Lisa) Tucker; and four stepchildren; Kris (Kevin) Hoff, Victoria Heindel, Karen (Doug) Lingfeldt, and Brian Fletcher. She was a fun mother and provided them with much laughter.

Judy is also the grandmother to 15 grandchildren who affectionately call her GJ: Chloe McCabe, Blake McCabe, Taylor Tucker, Caleb (Alyssa) Brydon, Joel (Alex) Brydon, Trey (Carley) Brydon, Sharaya Brydon, Derek Hoff, Brandon (Ana) Hoff, Maddie Heindel, Justin Heindel. Aaron Fletcher, Erik Fletcher, Alex Lingfeldt and Andrew Lingfeldt; and five great-grandchildren Magnolia Brydon, Lucy Brydon, Calvin Hoff, Amelia Hoff, and Juliana Fletcher.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband Bert Fletcher, her twin sisters Wilda Jean Head and Wilma June Critchfield, and her parents Francine and Carl Lincicome. Judy is survived by her sister Wanda (Eddie) Biggs, as well as children, stepchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We will never forget the love and laughter that Judy brought to us.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 1,, at 3 p.m. at Grays Harbor Foursquare Church in Aberdeen Washington. Because she is well loved across the U.S., the service will be live streamed. We hope friends and family can gather together and share a meal wherever you are and celebrate this lovely life, she would love that. The service will be streamed at ghfoursquare.com. Click on the media tab, then the live stream tab.