Judith Bowen

Judith “Judy” E. Bowen, 77, of Aberdeen, passed away on Aug. 13, 2025. Born June 7, 1948, in Yreka, California, to Floyd and Phyllis Keffer, she was the sister of Nora (David) Lowder and William Keffer.

She married James H. Bowen in 1970 and was the loving mother of Richard (Judith) Turner, John (Gina) Turner, and James R. (Anna) Bowen. Known as “Grams,” she cherished her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will always remember her for her love and her famous grilled cheese sandwiches.

Judy proudly earned her GED later in life and was active with B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge 593 in Aberdeen, where she helped found the Ladies of the Elks. She and her late husband enjoyed traveling across the U.S., especially the National Parks west of the Mississippi.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the Harbor Assembly of God, 716 M Street, Hoquiam, WA.