Aberdeen resident, Joy Elaine Foster, passed away at Harbor Regional Health Center on Sept. 3, 2025, at the age of 86.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1939, in Seattle, Washington, to parents Cecil Rush Baker and Velma Lenore (Montgomery) Baker. She attended Cleveland High School in Seattle before moving to Moclips with her family in 1955. She graduated from Moclips-Aloha High School on May 24, 1957. Earlier that same day, she married Don Foster.

Together, they started their business, Foster Painting, Co., and owned and operated the company from 1964 to 2023.

Joy was a member of the Hoquiam City Council, along with her husband, Don. She was also a member of the Elks Club, the Eagles Club, the Birthday Club, and the Grays Harbor Chamber of Commerce. She took pleasure in many different hobbies including gardening, sewing, collecting magazines, traveling and road trips, cooking and baking, puzzles, and square dancing. She was a lover of cats and took in and cared for many strays over the years.

Joy is survived by her beloved husband Don Foster; daughter Teresa (Mark) Rabey of Montesano; grandson Jeff Kerr (Katie Foulds) of Elma; niece Tena (Jeff) Reaser; nephew Mark (Robin) Burlingame; great niece Shayli Burlingame; as well as many special nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Velma Baker; and sisters Phylis Cronyn, Lily Swanson, Janet Hammack, Arlene Burlingame, and Ardis Baker.

The family would like to say a special thank you to a dear family friend, Cindy Smith.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.