Josephine Anne Marchese Webster was born August 28, 1941 in Hoquiam, Washington to Giuseppe and Maria Rosaria (nee Baldari). She died Aug. 15, 2025.

She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Hoquiam through the eighth grade. She then attended Hoquiam High School and graduated in 1960.

She married Jerry Milbourn in 1961 and they moved to Beaverton, Oregon. She was employed at View Masters Toy Manufacture from June 1962 to August 1988. She began as an assembler, then lead lady, office clerk then assembly supervisor.

She and Jerry divorced in 1980.

In 1985 she married Jim Webster who was also employed by View Masters. In 1988 they moved to their vacation home in Lincoln City, Oregon where they started a new life as owners and operators of the Taft Dairy Queen.

Jim passed away suddenly in June of 1990. Josephine continued to operate DQ until 2000 when she retired.

She loved cooking, baking and gardening. She had her fur buddy cats all of her life. She loved and cared for them as though they were her own human children.

She is survived by her nieces Anna Marie Udorvich, Teresa Vint and Gina Luraschi.