Joseph Lee Ackley was born May 4, 1966, in Aberdeen, graduated from Montesano High School and passed away July 22, 2025, in Union, Washington.

He was a beloved son, husband, father and grandpa.

He loved everyone and was always there when anyone needed him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dayton and Helen Manring, and Joe and Virgia Ackley.

He is survived by his wife Cindy, daughter Charleejo (Dylan), granddaughter Isla, special friends Rich and Bridget Dell and also Ryan Morton.

He loved his brothers Chet, Chuck and Dayton and sister Teresa and their families as well as his very special dog Natalie.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at the Moose Lodge in Montesano.