Joseph Emmett DuGay, age 87, a lifetime resident of Hoquiam, died on Sept. 10, 2025, at Pacific Care Center in Hoquiam. He was born in the Hoquiam General Hospital on July 20, 1938, to Conrad E. DuGay and Martha (Olson) DuGay.

He graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1955. Coast Truck Lines hired him in 1957 where he worked for a year before going to work for Early Tire Co. In 1960, he was bitten by the travel bug and signed on with Barton & Reynvaan Logging. When they moved their operations to Alaska one year later, he missed his hometown, so he returned to take a job with F.G. Peterson & Peterson Brothers Trucking. For 18 years he worked as a low-boy operator hauling Peterson’s equipment from job to job as well as moving heavy equipment for many other logging companies. Joe spent his last 10 years with F.G. Peterson working in their shop. When the Peterson Bros business closed in 1992, Jo went to work for Weyerhaeuser Co. in their Raymond and Pe Ell shops and worked there until he retired in 2000.

During his working years he became active in the union, serving as President of the IWA Local 3-2 for six years, and later as treasurer of IAM Woodworkers Local 130.

Joe married his wife Judy in 1973. They traveled many times to Lake Tahoe and also had memorable travels to the Bahamas and Mexico. After retiring in 2000, they spent 13 winters in Casa Grande, Arizona, along with their two dogs.

Joe was a member of the Hoquiam Loggers’ Playday Committee since 1981 and served as chairman in 1998. He was the main seller of advertising in the Playday Program, and also drove the Playday fork-lift, Old Gib during the show setup and tear-down times.

Joe was also an original Seahawk ticket holder from 1975 to 2000. He also ran the local Seahawk bus from Aberdeen to the Kingdome. He also was a big Nascar fan and flew back to the Daytona 500 in 1999.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Martha DuGay and sister Mary Hansen. He is survived by his wife, Judy E. DuGay of Hoquiam, his beloved little dog Bailee and a brother and sister-in-law Mike and Marie Maine.

A private graveside service was held at Hoquiam’s Sunset Memorial Park.

