Jonathon “Jon” Todd Harper, 37, longtime Aberdeen resident, passed away on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at his home in Aberdeen, Washington.

Jon was born on April 26, 1988, in Yakima, Washington to parents John Harper and Jeannette Wickham. When he was 2 years old, he and Jeannette moved to Onalaska to be with Jon’s dad. Living there for a while, Jeannette and Jon moved to Grays Harbor, after settling in their new home, Jon’s dad, John passed away.

Jon lived in Hoquiam, and North River before settling in Aberdeen. Jon received his GED and attended Grays Harbor College for welding. Jon had the opportunity to live in Hawaii for some time. He worked as a house painter while also helping people move before coming back to Aberdeen where he continued to paint houses.

Jon enjoyed welding, playing baseball, and paintball. He most enjoyed his family, he loved all family gatherings, but he especially enjoyed the holidays. Christmas was his favorite, he was thrilled to hand out all the gifts he could. Jon was very giving and had such a big heart. He loved to help people. He had a heart of gold, a sweet and kind soul and will forever be missed.

Jon is preceded in death by his father, John Harper. He is survived by his mother, Jeannette Haudenschield, of Aberdeen; brothers: Brian Wickham of Aberdeen and Joshua Haudenschield of Elma; grandmother, Lynne Horner of Aberdeen; uncles Tony and Rick; aunts Sandy, Debbie, Lisa and Debbie, and the Crowell family, Becky and family, and Terri and family; as well as many cousins and many other extended family and friends who Jon cared for deeply.

A potluck celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 2 p.m. located at Sam Benn Park in Aberdeen. The family welcomes you to bring your favorite dish or dessert. A private family burial was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Hoquiam.

Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.