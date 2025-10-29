Jon LeRoy Wahl, 86, passed away comfortably in his home in Sequim, Washington, on Oct. 9, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Born on July 23, 1939, Jon spent most of his life in Grays Harbor, Washington, and on the Kenai Peninsula in Alaska — two places that perfectly matched his rugged, hardworking spirit. Whether it was heading out on Alaskan adventures, spending long days on the cranberry bogs, or taking on any task life threw his way, Jon approached every day with grit, humor, heart, and determination.

After attending Whitworth University, Jon went on to teach History and Physical Education, combining his love of learning and athletics. He taught and coached at both Ocosta and Raymond schools, where he made a lasting impact on generations of students. But his greatest passion by far was football — a sport that perfectly fit his competitive drive, discipline, and love of teamwork. As a football coach, he dedicated countless hours on and off the field, shaping not only players but young men’s character. He poured his hard work, discipline, and determination into every practice, every game, and every lesson in life.

Jon earned numerous teaching and football awards over the years, though he’d humbly tell you the real prize was watching his students, players, children, and grandchildren grow. He had a gift for inspiring others to work hard, to laugh, and to never quit — often reminding them with his favorite sayings, “Don’t be sorry, just don’t do it!” and “Pain is weakness leaving the body!” Those words, equal parts tough love and motivation, defined not just his coaching style but his approach to life.

Jon is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Wahl; children Tom and Tim Wahl, and Theresa Hart. He also leaves behind a proud legacy of grandchildren: Melinda (Nickolas) Braswell, Matthew Hart, Brian Hart, JJ Wahl, Chris Wahl, Eric Wahl, Jessica Wahl Oravetz, Aaron McClendon, Ally Wininger, and Kendal Dickson; and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dora and Eddy Wahl, his sister Gladys Wahl, and his stepsons Jerry and David Anderson, who have now welcomed him into heaven with open arms.

Jon’s wisdom, toughness, and unwavering spirit will be remembered, cherished, and carried forward by all who knew him. He lived his life the way he coached — direct, honest, and full of purpose. His sheer work ethic, quiet strength, and sense of humor leave behind a legacy of hard work, integrity, and love for life.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.