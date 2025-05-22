Johnny “Tarheel” Livingston passed away at Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen, Washington on April 16, 2025.

Johnny “Tarheel” Livingston passed away at Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen, Washington on April 16, 2025. He was 79 years old.

Johnny was born on June 13, 1945, in Fletcher, North Carolina to parents Colon and Bernice (Anderson) Livingston. He moved to the Grays Harbor area in 1962 and also lived in Alaska around 1974. On Nov. 15, 1965, he married Judy Ann Perry.

Johnny worked as a log truck driver for over 40 years, most recently for Sweatman’s Trucking company. He was a member of the Push Rods car club of Hoquiam and attended Brickton Baptist Church in North Carolina, the Aberdeen Baptist Church, as well as the Harbor City Church. He loved working on classic cars, going to car shows, and watching NASCAR races. He was a loving father and grandfather and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his friends.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Perry) Livingston; sons, Lloyd Livingston and Floyd Livingston; daughter Carina Livingston; brothers, Merrill Livingston, Clarence Livingston, Stanley Livingston, Rickey Livingston, and Scotty Livingston; sister Coleen “Cookie” Metcalf; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; as well as his good friends, Kenny, Jessie, Kizzy, and Serenity.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Colon and Bernice (Anderson) Livingston; son, Robert Livingston; sisters, Sharon “Sissy” Livingston and Rita Livingston; and close friend Jim Brown.

A service and potluck will be held on June 7, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ocosta Recreation Hall, located at 45 Ocosta 6th St. in Aberdeen, Washington.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.