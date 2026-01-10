John Walton Campbell, age 77, was born June 5, 1948, and died at his family home on Dec. 15, 2025. John was the only son of Glenn A. Campbell and Helen (Ostman) Campbell. Born and raised in Raymond, Washington, John graduated from Raymond High School in 1966. As a high school senior, he was a proud member of the 1966 Raymond High School basketball team that brought home the state’s A League Championship trophy.

Following high school, John attended Grays Harbor College, and then transferred to Western Washington College (now Western Washington University) where he graduated in 1970 with a degree in business. In May of 1971, at the height of the Vietnam War, John was drafted into the United States Army. After basic training, he was sent to Korea where he served as a finance clerk from October 1971 to December 1972. Following his military service, John worked as an accountant for several local businesses, finishing his professional career in finance as an auditor for the State of Washington. John retired in 2010 after 27 years of service for the State.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Helen Campbell. He is survived by two sisters, Karen Bogar and Aileen Powell; three nieces, Liz Protheroe, Alice McCammon and Christina Fitzpatrick; and one nephew, Rick Bogar. He is also survived by nine great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew.

John was a wonderful brother and a generous uncle. He will be missed.

At John’s request, there will be no service.