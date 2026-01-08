John Neil Gwinn, 82, of Ilwaco, Washington, passed away of natural causes on Nov. 25, 2025.

John Neil Gwinn, 82, of Ilwaco, Washington, passed away of natural causes on Nov. 25, 2025. John was born on April 23, 1943. in Coupeville, Washington to Neil and Ann (Iskra) Gwinn.

John graduated from Lake Quinault in 1961 and attended Tacoma Vocational Technical school as a Diesel Mechanic. In 1964, John joined the Navy and was stationed at Whidbey Island as a UP-1 plane captain (flight engineer) on the P2V aircraft. He was sent on several deployments including Iwakuni, Japan and Sangley Point, Philippines as well as two tours in the Vietnam War.

In January 1968, John (referred to as the “Flying Logger” by his crewmates) was honorably discharged. John logged for his father and bought his first log truck in 1969. He logged for 35 years — including 22 years for Papac logging. In 2004, John retired from logging and went to work for Demo Unlimited Construction in Indio, California. After “retirement,” John stayed busy working for Hill & Sons in Ilwaco, Washington for 15 years.

John is survived by his sister Tammy (Gwinn) Dayton (Don), daughter Angela (Gwinn) Borgen (Dan), grandchildren Dakota and KyLee Borgen, nieces Deanna and Kelsey Hoover as well as other extended family.

A Celebration of Life truck parade and potluck will be held on Feb. 7, 2026 at 12 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Long Beach, Washington to honor John “Skipper”/“Captain” who was deeply connected to the trucking and logging industries. An honorable military burial for John will be held at noon, April 23, 2026 at the Sunset Memorial Park in Hoquiam, Washington.

“Known by many, loved by more”