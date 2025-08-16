We unexpectedly lost our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend — John Mitchell Young — on July 26. He is survived by his mother JoJean Young, (predeceased by father Charles Young), sister, Gina (husband, Mark) Chacon, nieces Gabriela Sierzega and Rachel Chacon, Uncle Bill (wife, Nancy) Maynard, and companion Terry Guiberson and her daughter Whitney Reed.

John was born in Aberdeen on Dec. 7, 1954. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1973, and lived in Aberdeen most of his life. He worked for over 30 years at Hoquiam Plywood. He loved working on cars and riding motorcycles. In his younger days, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He will be lovingly remembered and forever missed. At his request there will be no service.

Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence with the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.